This is my first look at Xfinity drivers for 2018. Sponsorship news is even worse than the Monster Energy series for some drivers.

00–Cole Custer–Stewart Haas

Cole had one win last season and 19 top tens to finish 5th place in the points. Haas Automation is supposed to be a sponsor for this car. I say he gets 1-2 wins in 2018 and finishes 2nd to 4th place in the points.

01–Vinnie Miller–JD Motorsports

This car is supposed to go the full season with this new driver. JAS Expedited Trucking is a sponsor for 10 races. I see this car getting a few top tens at best.

1–Elliott Sadler–JR. Motorsports

Comes back to this car after finishing 2nd place in the points in 2017 with 25 top tens. OneMain Financial, Hunt Brothers Pizza, and other companies will sponsor this car. I say he gets another 25 top tens and finishes 1st place in the points.

2–Matt Tifft–Richard Childress Racing.

Matt only had 13 top tens in 2017 with no wins to finish 7th place in the points. Moves overt to this car in 2018. Anderson’s Maple Syrup, Dollar Shave Club, and more companies will sponsor this car. I say he get 13-16 top tens in 2018 and finishes 5-18th place in the points.

3–Ty Dillion, Austin Dillion, Brendan Gaughan, and more–Richard Childress Racing

This multi driver car is expected to go the full season. Bass Pro Shops will sponsor this car for sure with either Dillion as the driver. Brendan will be in the car at road races. I say Ty and Austin get a win in this car. Brendan Gaughan gets a top ten.

7–Justin Allagier–JR Motorsport

Just comes back to this car where he finished 3rd place in the points with 2 wins and 17 top tens. BRANDT is going to be a sponsor for 19 races. I say he gets 1-2 wins and 15-20 top tens to finish 2nd -4th place in the points.

9–Tyler Reddick–JR Motorsport

Tyler was in 18 races last year and picked up one win. This car is expected to go the full season. BugerFi is the Daytona sponsor. I say he picks up 13-15 top tens and a win late to finish 13-16 place in the points.

11–Ryan Truex–Kaulig Racing

Ryan did not a race in the Xfinity series last season. Blake Koch was in this car last season and finished 11th place in the points with only 5 top tens. LeafFiter is going to sponsor this car. Ryan steals a win in this car and gets 5-10 top tens finishes 9-12th place in the points.

16–Ryan Reed-Roush Fenway

Ryan comes back to drive this car that had one win and seven top tens to finish eighth place in the points. American Diabeties Association will be back to sponsor this car. Ryan gets one win and 7-10 top tens to finish 5-8th place in the points.