This is my second part of this Xfinity driver previews. Sponsorship for some drivers are not know at the time of this post so how many races they even do run can be affected.

18–Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece, And more–Joe Gibbs

This car is expected to go the full season with various drivers. Kyle Busch will be in the car for 7 races with NOS sponsorship. I say he gets 3 wins easy. Ryan Preece will have Rheem as a sponsor and I say he gets one win. The other drivers will not get a win in this car.

19–Brandon Jones–Joe Gibbs Racing

Brandon had only three tops tens in 2017 to finish 16th place in the points. Menards is going to sponsor this car. I think he steels one win in 2018 and gets 7-10 top tens to finish 9-12th place in the points.

20–Christopher Bell–Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher had only 8 Xfinity race in 2017 where he did pick up one win and 5 top tens. Rheem is going to be the main sponsor for this car. I say gets at least one win in 2018 and finishes 9-12th place in the points.

21–Daniel Hemric–Richard Childress Racing

Daniel finished 4th place in the points with 16 top tens and no wins in 2017. South Point Hotel & Casino is the sponsor for this car. I say he has a shot at a win in 2018 and gets one. He will have 13-15 top tens and finish 2nd to 4th place in the points.

22–Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, and more–Penske Racing.

Discount Tire, Fitzgerald Glider Kits, LTi Printing, and other companies are going to sponsor this car. I say Brad and Joey do the max 7 races they can do this season and each will get at least one win. I do not think the other drivers of this car get a win.

24–Kaz Grala–JGL Racing

Kaz competed last year in the Truck series where he finished 7th place in the points. Sponsorship at the time of this post is not known at this point of time. I do not see a win for this car at all.

28–Dylan Lupton–JGL

Dylan had a partial Xfinity season last year with no top ten place finishes. This car may not go the full season. Dylan is expected to be in the car for 21 races. I do not see this car getting a top ten at all.

35–Joey Gase–Go Green Racing

Joey Finished 22nd place in the points with only 2 top tens. Sparks Energy is going to be a sponsor for this car. I see around 3 top tens at best and no better than 20th place in the points for me.