he is out 8-12 weeks due to his major wreck at Kansas.

Richard Petty Motorsports is still looking at a replacement for the #43 car.

The June 10th Xfinity race at Pocono for the first time ever is going to have a drivers only announcing crew.

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer in the booth

Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cover pit road

Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin host FOX race coverage from the Hollywood Hotel mobile studio.