The big one was unavoidable Saturday as Xfinity drivers were back to Talladega for 300 miles of action packed racing.

At lap 5 Elliott Sadler hit the wall, but somehow did not wreck the field. The caution did not come out though. A few more laps though and the early caution did come out. Ben Kennedy and Kasey Kahne got to lead laps before the first caution. The next green flag run lasted until lap 21 as Brennan Poole helps bring out the red flag taking out Daniel Hemric, Darrell Wallace Jr., and more cars.

After a short red flag cars we back to racing. Aric Almirola was able to get the race lead and then took the stage win. The caution brought a bunch of cars down pit road and Kasey Kahne won the race off pit road.

The second stage was a caution free stage until the final lap that had Ty Dillion and Joey Logano leading most of the laps. At the end of the stage Justin Allgaier was in the lead. On the final lap Ryan Reed, Brendan Gaugahn, Blake Koch, and more all wreck to bring out another red flag.

“Just restrictor plate racing,” said Brendan Gaughan.

When the race finally got back to racing cars pitted with Justin Allgaier winning the race off pit road.

The final stage had a good long green flag run that had Kasey Kahne leading a bunch of laps. With 42 cars left cars up front started to pit. Kasey Kahne and Justin Allgaier got together while on pit road. Jeff Green got to lead a bunch of laps under this time period. With 23 laps left Justin Allgaier was back in the race lead. With 16 laps left we get a debris caution.

As the race finally continued Erik Jones got to lead some laps late. Then Joey Logano pushed Aric Almirola into the race lead. Then Joey got shuffled back a bit for a lap before moving back up to third place. On the final lap Aric did a bold block of Joey Logano to keep the race lead. Darrell Wallace Jr. wound up taking a wild ride late and smacked the inside wall, but that did not bring out the caution. Aric was able to hold off the field and take his third Xfinity win of his career.

“Our Ford Mustang was super fast,” said Aric Almirola.

“Just proud of my team,” said Elliott Sadler.

“Man we were so close,” said Joey Logano.