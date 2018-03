inspection is going to take place after the qualifying has ended. A car that fails inspection is going to have the time thrown out and sent to the back of the field.

Jeffery Earnhardt and StarCom Racing have parted ways. Landon Cassill is the driver for the team for the next two races.

1000BULBS.COM is the October race sponsor at Talladega.

Reed Sorenson expects to continue to drive at Premium Motorsports