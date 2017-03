A.J. Allmendinger in the Monster Energy Cup Series picks up a 35 point fine for three missing lug nuts. Crew chief Randall Burnett has been fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points events.

Crew chief Scott Graves for Kyle Busch in the Xfinity Series has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series points event.

NASCAR and Sirius XM has signed a new deal lasting through 2022.