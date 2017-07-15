For the third week in a row rain played a part of the race as the Xfinity drivers were at New Hampshire for 200 laps of racing. This time at least the race got to start to before the rain came to stop the race.

The race started off with Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski getting to lead some laps. At lap 30 David Starr and his car smacks into the wall. At the same time rain started to fall onto the track so much that we got into a red flag situation, but it was not long at all before the track drying started. At almost 5:30 PM the race restarted again and when pit road was finally open cars upfront pitted. As the race continued Justin Allgaier and Elliott Sadler were battling real hard for the race lead as Kyle Larson who did pit was moving up through the field pretty quickly. With 5 laps to go in stage on Kyle Larson took the race lead and won the first stage.

The second stage had Kyle Busch easily getting the race lead. Brad Keselowski though later on in the stage was able to get the race and take the second stage win.

The third stage had another long green flag run with Brad Keselowski leading lap after lap. Around lap 169 the leaders pit and Brad Keselowski wound up leaving with the gas can so he got penalized for it. This put Kyle Busch in the race lead with Brad still on the lead lap. The green flag racing continued and Kyle Busch just easily won the race.

“Gave me a great piece,” said Kyle Busch. “Overall great day.”

“This one is for all the short track guys,” said Ryan Preece that finished second.

“Good team Effort,” said William Byron.