Xfinity drivers were back to Pocono for 250 miles of action. Rookie drivers were up front for the race.

The race started off with rookie Kyle Benjamin leading laps. As the racing continued Brad Keselowski was getting hot and took the lead late in stage one. Cole Custer pitted before the end of stage one and was able to stay on the lead lap as Brad won stage one.

The second state started off with Cole Custer leading laps as Brad Keselwoski got hot and took the race lead later on the in the second stage. A few cars pit with 3 laps to go in stage 2 as Brad easily went on to win stage 2.

In the third stage cars started doing a whole bunch of a pit strategy with Brad Keselowksi getting to lead more laps. With 22 laps left Brandon Jones blows a tire to bring out the caution. Cars pit and the whole field gets jumbled up. When the race restarted Elliott Sadler had the race lead and then Kyle Larson took over the race lead. As the green flag lap were going down Brad Kesselwoski was moving his back through the field. With 7 laps left Brad was right behind Justin Allgaier for second. With under 5 laps Brad was up to second. On the final lap Brad was able past Joey for the race lead and take the race win.

Brad Keselowski stated that Kyle Larson and his car was struggling a little bit.

Kyle Larson stated that he got tight off of turn one.