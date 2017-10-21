It was a late season race for the Xfinity drivers as they were at Kansas for 200 laps of racing.

It was the Erik Jones show for stage one of the race are he led lap after lap onto his easy win of the whole first stage.

The second stage started off with Tyler Reddick getting to lead some laps and then Erik Jones was back to the race lead. At lap 77 we got the caution flag as Elliott Sadler spun out. As the racing continued Erik Jones led some more laps and won the second stage.

The third stage saw Ty Dillion lead a few laps before Erik Jones was back to the race lead. The long green flag run lasted until lap 136 as Ryan Sieg spins out. Cars pit and Erik Jones keeps the race lead. We got a new long green lag run and Erik was back leading a bunch more laps. With the laps winding down Christopher Bell was the hot car and with four laps left made the move with a slide job to take the race lead. Erik Jones though had the momentum up top and wound up smacking into the back of the Christopher Bell car causing him some major damage and wound up finishing one lap down in 15th.

“Spotter said clear,” said Christopher Bell.

“Fought the car a little bit all day,” said Cole Custer.

“We had a rocket,” said Elliott Sadler.