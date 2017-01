are going to do a couple of Xfinity starts for Jr. Motorsports. Dale will be in car at Bristol and Richmond while Kasey will drive the car at Daytona and Talladega,

Matt Kenseth said he was caught off guard by the Carl Edwards announcement.

Elliott Salder is going to drive for Tommy Baldwin Racing for the Daytona 500. He is going to have to race his way into the race.