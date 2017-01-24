Danica Patrick may even have sponsorship problems this year.

Gray Gaulding is the driver now of the #23 Monster Energy car for BK Racing. Corie Lajoie though will be in the #83 for a limited schedule.

Matt Kenseth says he is still surprised on the departure of Carl Edwards from full time racing.

Lady Antebellum is the Daytona 500 Pre-Race show act.

Fresh From Florida is going to sponsor Aric Almirola in five Xfinity races including both Daytona event and the Talladega event.

Ty Dillion said today at a media event that he will be in 20 Xfinity races this season.