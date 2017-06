driver of the #43 car until Aric Almirola comes back to racing in NASCAR. This marks the first time an African American was in a top tier NASCAR race since Bill Lester in 2006.

And in other Darrell Wallace Jr. news the Xfinity team is shutting down.

Jimmie Johnson had a small form of skin cancer removed from his shoulder.

Danica Patrick could be out of a ride at the end of the season.