The Monster Energy Cup Driver were back to New Hampshire for a crucial race in the season. Kyle was in the back as his car failed post race inspection in qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr. started the race off leading lap after lap. Jimmie Johnson though started off the race getting a starting penalty and was able to stay on the lead lap after serving the penalty, but was only able to slowly move up through the field. Kyle Larson though starting in the back rocketed his way through the field and was up to tenth by lap 35. As the green flag racing was going Martin Truex Jr. was pulling away from Matt Kenseth by over 5 seconds before the competition caution was out on lap 35. All the leaders pitted and Martin kept his race lead.

The race restarts and it was quickly back to caution as Erik Jones hits the wall.

“Thought we were okay,” said Erik Jones on the car.

As the race continued it was Martin Truex Jr. leading more and more laps as Jimmie Johnson was moving his way up through the field. At lap 68 it was caution time as Cole Whitt and his car had major problems. Some cars pit while Martin Truex Jr. and other cars stay out. The race continued for a couple laps and Martin won stage one. Cars that did not stop yet do and this put Kyle Busch in the race lead. Under the caution time it became a red flag as they had to do some track repair.

The second stage started off with a short green flag run and at lap 88 it was caution time as Austin Dillion Spins out. The rest of the second stage was green flag racing with Kyle Busch leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. got up to sixth and rotted in that position. Kyle Busch was able to go on and win the second stage. The leaders pit and Denny Hamlin wins the race odd pit road.

The third stage saw Denny Hamlin leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. got hot and took the race lead over at lap 174. Around this time Joey Logano and his car had problems. The green flag racing continued and with 83 laps left cars started to make the first green flag pit stops of the day. This put Kyle Busch in the race lead for a bunch of laps. Kyle Busch finally stopped with 63 laps left and picked up a speeding penalty entering pit road. This put Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the race lead until he stopped with 55 laps left putting Martin Truex Jr. back in the race lead. Matt Kenseth was in second place with fresher tires and closing in on Martin for the race lead. Matt quickly chased him down and took the race lead with 41 laps left. The caution though came for Ryan Newman that spins out. The leaders pit and Matt Kenseth wins the race off pit road with a two tire stop. Kyle Busch picked up his second speeding penalty.

As the race continued Denny Hamlin bumped Matt Kenseth out of the way to take the race lead with 34 laps left. Kyle Larson got up to second and with under 15 laps left really started to cut in the Denny Hamlin lead. Kyle Larson was able to get the lad down to around a half second in the final laps, but could not get the lead as Denny wins the race.

Denny Hamlin stated that engine change before qualifying was key to him winning the race.

Kyle Larson stated that he wished he had the win.

Martin Truex Jr. stated that he wanted to started fourth on the last run which was where Denny Hamlin started.