Xfinity drivers were back to Michigan on a great Saturday Afternoon for 250 miles of action packed racing.

The race started off with a real quick caution. Kyle Busch quickly took the race lead and went up high to block Brad Keselowski and wound up getting tapped by Brad Keselowski spinning him out in the grass in turn one. When the race continued Kyle Busch was quickly moving up through the field as Brad Keselwoski was leading more and more laps and took the stage one win.

The leaders pit and Cole Custer took the race lead off pit road with a two tire stop. The start to the second stage did not last long at all and we had a caution as Brandon Jones spins out, but gets little damage. In the back though Michael Annett And Ben Kennedy wreck hard trying to avoid Brandon Jones.

As the race continued Brad Keselowski got hot and late in the stage took the race lead. With three laps left in the stage the debris caution comes out. Cars up front pit, but Elliott Sadler and other drivers stay out for stage points.

Elliott Sadler continues to stay out and lead some laps as the third stage continued. Brad Keselowski though got hot and was able to get the race lead. With 43 laps left we get a debris caution as Elliott Sadler was close to making a scheduled pit stop. Cars up front pit and Denny Hamlin wins the race off pit road. This was a long green flag run where Denny Hamlin got a few second lead over the field. With 14 laps left we get another debris caution. We get a wild restart and a short green flag run with William Byron getting the race lead. With 5 laps left Matt Tifft spins out into the grass.

The race restarts with 2 laps lef5t and William Byron getting the solid push and the race lead. On the final lap Denny Hamlin makes an attempt to get the race lead as Elliott Sadler tries to go three wide for the race lead. Denny was able to keep it two wide late and was able to go on the low side and squeeze out the closest win ever in the Xfinity series ever at this track.

“It’s good,” said Denny Hamlin on getting the win. This is the first NASCAR win of the season for the driver.

“We were so close,” said William Byron. “Will get one soon.”

Brad Keslelowski stated that Denny was the class of the field at the end of the race.