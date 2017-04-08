The Xfinity drivers got their shot for the first time at the newly repaved Texas track. Joey Logano had the pole for the event.

Joey started off pulling a couple second lead, but an early caution came out for Daniel Hemric that got loose and smacked the wall. As the race continued Erik Jones was able to get the race lead as Joey Logano lost the lead. Erik continued to lead laps and won the first stage. The leaders pit and William Byron wins the race off pit road by taking two tires.

When the second stage finally restarted Daniel Suarez was able to get the lead for a couple laps before getting loose and giving Ryan Blaney the race lead. A few more laps go by and Daniel spins out. The race continued with a short green flag run as the caution comes out as Darrell Wallace Jr., Brennan Poole, Tyler Reddick spin out. We get another short green flag run and Garrett Smithly spins out to bring out the caution. Next up was the short green flag run to the end of the second stage and Willion Byron led the rest of the laps and took the stage win. Cars that did not pit under the last caution do.

The third stage had Erik Jones leading a bunch of laps as Ryan Blaney started to get hot and took the race lead. With 56 laps to go cars started to pit. After the cars finally pitted Erik Jones was back to the race lead with Ryan Blaney in second and Kevin Harvick in a distant third place. In the final laps Erik Jones and his lead was cut down a ton by Ryan Blaney, but was still too far behind as Erik easily won the race. Kevin Harvick who finished third was over 20 second back.

“Awesome Day,” said Erik Jones.

“Texas is tough now,” said Darrell Wallace Jr. who finished 6th place for the fifth time in a row.