For the longest race of the season NASCAR has added an extra segment to award even more points the Coca-Cola 600. Bad weather though was in the area.

The race started off with Kyle Busch leading the early laps. At lap 20 it was all over for Jeffery Earnhardt and his car. A broken part comes off his car and wound up helping take out Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski. The caution brought in the leaders and Kevin Harvick won the race off pit road.

Brad Keselowski stated that oil was all over the front stretch.

“The 33(Jeffery Earnhardt) broke something I guess,” said Chase Elliott.

We a get a good long green flag run with Kevin Harvick leading laps. At lap 65 Kevin Harvick and a few cars pit. Martin Treuxe Jro got to lead a bunch of laps under this time period as Kyle Busch was getting hot and took the lead late along with the stage one win. The leaders pit and Kevin Harvick wins the race off pit road.

The start of the second stage saw Martin Truex Jr. easily take the race lead. At lap 124 it was tire replacement time for Kevin Harvick. Eighteen laps later it was caution time as Matt DiBenedetto and his car smacked the wall. The weather though did bring out the caution as lightning was in the area and then a quick rain shower dumped a whole mess of rain on the track.

After a lengthy red flag the cars were back on the track as the final piece of pit road got dried off. At lap 150 pit road was open and cars stopped with Martin Truex Jr. leading the race off pit road. Green flag racing continued to around lap 175 as Danica Patrick smacked the wall. The leaders pit and Martin Truex Jr. kept the race lead.

The race continued and Martin Truex Jr. finished off the second stage with the win. The leaders pit and Martin Truex Jr. is back to leading more and more laps. At lap 245 a trio of cars have problems. Ty Dillion was smoking, Kevin Harvick and Kasey Kahne both spun out. Cars pit and Martin Truex Jr. wins the race off pit road. Martin was to leading more and more laps and at alp 292 we get a new caution as Kyle Larson blows a tire. The caution brought in the leaders and Denny Hamlin won the race off pit road. Denny Hamlin led the final few laps and took the stage win.

The final stage started off with Kyle Busch getting to lead a bunch of laps as Martin Truex Jr. was stuck in second. With 72 laps left Dania Patrick smacked the wall again to bring out the caution. The caution brought in the leade4rs with Kyle Busch keeping the race lead. When the race restarted Martin Truex Jr. was quickly back to the race lead. The long green flag run continues and around 35 laps left cars start to pit. Jimmie Johnson was in the lead at this time trying to go all the way on fuel. With 20 laps left Martin Truex Jr. was up to fifth. Five laps go by and Martin was under 10 seconds back of Jimmie for the race lead. With 4 laps left Martin was 3 seconds back of Jimmie for the race lead. With 2 laps left Jimmie Johnson runs out of fuel with Austin Dillion in the race lead. He was able to last on fumes and take the race win.

“Were in the chase baby,” said Austin Dillion.

“Fuel Millage didn’t play our way,” said Martin Treux Jr.

“Came up a little short,” said Jimmie Johnson.