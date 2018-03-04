On Oscar Sunday the Monster Energy series drivers had their shot at the 1.5 mile track to get that big win. Ryan Blaney had the pole for this event.

Ryan Blaney got to lead the first lap of the race and then Kevin Harvick took over the race lead. At lap 36 it was pit stop time for Daniel Suarez. A few laps later and the bulk of the green flag pit stops start. Michael McDowell got to lead some laps under this time period as Kevin Harvick chased him down and took the race lead once again at lap 50. Harvick continued to lead laps and put more and more cars one lap down as he easily took the first stage win. The leaders pit and Kevin Harvick got to keep the race lead.

The second stage started off with Kevin Harvick leading a whole bunch more laps and then made his pits stop at lap 121. Kevin got the race lead back after the pit stops were over and easily won the second stage of the race. The leaders pit and Joey Logano won the race off pit road.

The third stage started off with Joey Logano leading laps as Kevin Harvick was stuck in Fourth. At lap 176 we get the caution as Jamie McMurray hits the wall. The leaders pit and Joey won the race off pit road with Martin Truex Jr. not pitting to take the race lead. The race restarts and we get a short green flag run and at lap 184 it was caution time as Kurt Busch winds up getting loose and taking out Chase Elliott.

Chase Elliott stated that he was in the wrong spot.

“It just stepped out on me,” said Kurt Busch.

As the race continued Kevin Harvick got back into the race lead. Around 42 laps left in the race the bulk of the green flag pit stops started. Kevin took the race lead back when the pit stops were over. The green flag racing just kept on going and going and Kevin Harvick just easily took his second race win a row. Harvick led over 200 laps on his way to this easy victory.

We just hit on what we needed to said Kevin Harvick.

Ryan Blaney stated that he got tight on the final run.

“Started fourth and finished fourth,” said Martin Truex Jr. on the race.