the #51 car in the Xfinity series for the season with a bunch of companies including All South Electrical as a sponsor.

Scott Lagasee Jr. will be in the #24 Xfinity car for JGL racing at Daytona.

Dover Segments for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are: 100, 100, 200

Las Vegas Segments for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are: 80, 80, 107

Fox Sports are going to have Chase Elliott (one race) and Jamie McMurray (one), who join Kevin Harvick (five), Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano (two each) in the announcer booth for the Xfinity series.