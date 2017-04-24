Rain for the first time this season kicked a Sunday race over to Monday as drivers were at Bristol for 500 laps of racing. Qualifying for this event was also cancelled leaving Kyle Larson on the pole.

The race started off with Klye Busch leading lap after lap. At lap 54 we get the first caution as Kurt Busch spins out. In the back Chris Buescher damages his car big time as he gets into the back of Reed Sorenson. When pit road was finally opened this wound up being the competition caution. Kyle Larson kept the race lead off pit road.

“I didn’t know there was a wreck before that,” said Chris Buescher.

The race continued and Kyle Larson was leading more and more laps and then easily took the first stage win. The leaders pit and Kyle Larson kept the race lead. The second stage was one long green flag run. Kyle Larson was leading lap after lap as Joey Logano was stuck in second as Martin Truex Jr. got hot and with 48 laps left in the second stage was able to get the race lead. At lap 209 though it was caution time as Kyle Busch smacked the wall. The caution brought in the leaders and Martin Truex Jr. kept the race lead. We get the first short green flag run of the day and Dale Earnhardt Jr. smacked the wall to bring out the caution. He took the car behind the wall and his day was done.

“Oil all over the engine compartment,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his car.

The race continued with Martin Truex Jr. in the race lead and went on to the easy stage 2 win. As the third stage off Martin Truex Jr. took the race lead and started to pull off a big lead on the field. At lap 292 it was unscheduled pit stop time for Brad Keselwoski. Then by lap 315 it was behind the wall Eight laps later and David Ragan and Danica Patrick wreck to bring out the caution. The caution brings in the leaders and Joey Logano win the race off pit road.

A new long green flag run occurs with Joey Logano leading more and more laps. At lap 383 it was caution time as Kyle Busch blows a tire big time sending him behind the wall. The leaders pit and Joey Logano kept the lead off pit road. The race restarted and in a few laps Jimmie Johnson took the race lead. With 80 laps left Erik Jones blows a tire to bring out the caution. The caution brought in the leaders with Denny Hamlin winning the race off pit road with his two tire stop. Kyle Larson though got a speeding penalty on pit road.

The race continued with Denny Hamlin leading laps. Jimmie Johnson got hot though and took the race lead back again. With 39 laps left Kasey Kahne slows up which caused Paul Menard to get into the back of him and then spin out. Most of the cars on the lead lap pit, but Kevin Harvick stays out. Martin Truex Jr. this time gets a speeding penalty.

Kevin Harvick led some laps as the green flag racing continued. Jimmie Johnson and his four fresh tires was able to get the race lead. Clint Bowyer and his four fresh tire got to send place with under 20 laps left. Jimmie though had an easy time through traffic and then went on to the race win.

Jimmie Johnson stated that he found something in the final practice.

Kyle Larson said he got the top going in the end. “Another good run for us.”

“Crazy to say the least,’ said Joey Logano on this race.