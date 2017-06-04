The Monster Energy Cup series drivers had their shot at the Dover track on Sunday afternoon. Just like yesterday this race was a caution fest. Jimmie Johnson had to start the race in the back as he changed a gear.

The race started off with Kyle Busch leading laps As Ryan Seign around lap 16 spins out to bring out the caution. The leaders pits and Kyle Busch wins the race off pit road, but winds up losing rear tire as the pit crew guy did not even have a chance to put on lug nuts.

Martin Truex Jr. then got to lead a bunch of laps as the race continued.

At lap 61 you had a caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that ended his day. At lap 65 you had another caution as Kurt Busch got loose smacking into Brad Keselowski ending his day. Kyle Larson got to klead some laps during this time period while Martin Truex Jr. took the lead back at lap 81.

Kurt Busch though explodes a tire on lap 95 to bring out the caution finishing his day. The race continued with Martin Truex Jr. leading laps and taking the first stage win. Stage 2 started off with Kyle Larson leading laps. Around lap 145 it was Danica Patrick spinning out to bring out the caution.

As the race continued Kyle Larson was leading more and more laps. Around lap 193 it was caution time for Joey Logano as one of his tire had problems. As the race continued it was Martin Truex Jr. getting back into the race lead. At lap 218 it was caution time for Landon Cassill that had problems. As the race continued it was Martin Truex Jr. leading more and more laps and taking the second stage win.

The leaders pit with Kyle Larson leading the race off the pit road with a 2 tire stop. Kyle Larson started off the final stage leading a whole bunch of laps. At lap 286 it was unscheduled pit stop time for Matt Kenseth and his bad tire who then got a speeding penalty on pit road. The long green flag run continued and with 74 laps left we got green flag pit stops for the first time today. A couple laps go by and Regan Smith has tire problems to bring out the caution. The cars that did not pit yet do and Ty Dillion wins the race off pit road.

After the race finally restarted it was a short green flag run and Paul Menard wrecks with 57 laps left. The race continued with Ty Dillion leading more laps as Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson got hot. Kyle Larson was able to pass Jimmie for second and then was able to pass Ty for the race lead. As the long green flag run continued it was Kyle Larson opening up a bigger and bigger lead over Jimmie Johnson. With 4 laps left we get the caution as David Ragan and his car stopped on the track. This brought out overtime.

The restart saw Jimmie Johnson get the race lead and then in the back it became a major wreck time as Jimmie just past the line to make a restart official. Ty Dillion, Kasey Kahne and more all wreck. The race was official at this time giving Jimmie the race win.

“I was a big Cale Yarlbough fan,” said Jimmie Johnson on the win. The win was his 83rd win which tied him with Cale.

“He(Jimmie Johnson) just took better off than I did,” said Kyle Larson.

“We had a good car for sure,” said Martin Truex Jr. “It was a lot of fun.”