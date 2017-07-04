On a hot July Fourth the best eaters in the world came to the corner of Surf and Stillwell for the most important contest of the year. It was time again for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest.

First up was the woman’s competition for 10 grand and the Pepto Bismal colored belt. Miki Sudo and Sonya “Black Widow” Thomas are back again. Michelle Lesco though was here as the best bet to upset them both.

The 10 minute contest had Michelle Lesco starting off for the first half of the event in a major dog and bun fight with both Miki and Sony for the race lead. Michelle was even in the lead during the first half of the event. Then Miki Sudo started to pull away from both Michelle and Sonya who were fighting for second place. Sonya at the end of the event finished in third place with 30 hot dogs and buns eaten. Michelle Lesco was able to finish in second with 32 hot dogs and buns. Miki finished the event with 36 hot dogs and buns eaten and her fourth title, but in a recount of how much she wolfed down it was moved up to 41 hot dogs and buns eaten which is a new personal best for her.

“I came back better prepared than ever,” said Miki. She stated that she knew they were off when it came to the hot dog and bun count.

The Mens contest was up next and last with Joey “Jaws” Chestnut looking for his tenth Mustard Yellow win. Matt “Megatoad” Stonie was looking to take back the belt he won in 2015. Carmen Cincotti was out to upset them both.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Joey “Jaws” Chestnut.

“It’s going to take a lot to knick him off,” said Matt “Megatoad” Stonie.

As the event started Joey was at a crazy pace eating 11 dogs and buns in the first minute. Matt was full off his pace and for a while was even in fourth place. Carmen though made a solid effort of it being only around 5 dogs and buns back of Joey for most of the contest before Joey pulled away for the win. Matt wound up in a distant third place with 48 dogs and buns. Carmen was distant second with 60 dogs and buns eaten. Joey though continued his crazy eating pace and at the end was able to set a new July Fourth record at 72 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

“Amazing event,” said Joey. “Crowd was amazing.” He also stated that he wants to push harder if he comes back next year.