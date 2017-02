have agreed to an extension at Penske Racing. Shell sponsorship goes through 2022.

AJ Allmendinger, Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher all have failed a post race inspection and are going to the back of the field for the Daytona 500 as they all failed post race height.

A bunch of NASCAR drivers and on air talent are all going to have speaking roles in the new Cars 3 movie.

Jeb Burton is going to be in multiple races for JBL racing in the Xfinity series.