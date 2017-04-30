The Monster Energy Series drivers were back to Richmond to a new Sunday afternoon race for 400 laps of action packed racing.

At lap 5 we got an early caution as Erik Jones smacked the wall really hard finishing his day. This caution did bring down some cars for fresh tires.

“Apparently cut a tire,” said Erik Jones.

We get a long green flag run this time with Matt Kenseth leading more and more laps and at lap 65 it was caution time as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall. The caution brought in the leaders and Matt Kenseth kept the race lead. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Busch though picked up speeding penalties.

As the race continued Matt Kenseth was back leading more and more laps and busted out another big lead over Martin Truex Jr. as Matt Kenseth easily took the stage one win. The caution period brought in the leaders and Matt Kenseth led the race off pit road.

The second stage was one long green flag run where Matt Kenseth was leading a lot of laps as Brad Keselwoski started to get and took the race lead around lap 163. Brad than led the rest the of the way and took the stage two win. The caution time brought down the leaders with Denny Hamlin getting the race lead.

Denny Hamlin got some time leading laps in the final stage as Kevin Harvick got hot and took the race lead around lap 230. Kevin did not get to lead many laps though and Brad Keseolowski was back in the race lead. Around lap 250 we got a debris caution. The caution brought in the leaders and Denny Hamlin kept the race lead.

We get a new long green flag run with Denny Hamlin leading a bunch more laps as brad Keselwoski got hot again and took the race lead with 114 laps left. The long green flag run continues and with 85 laps left cars start to make green flag pit stops. Under this time Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick, And Aric Almirola all got a commitment cone violation. Ryan Newman got to lead a bunch of laps under this time period. With 57 laps left we get a caution as Dale Earnhardt Jr. who was one of the two cars left that did not pit smacked the wall. The caution brought in the leaders and Brad Keselwoski won the race off pit road with Ryan Newman coming out second.

The race restarted with 51 laps left and Brad Keselowski easily took the race lead. We get a short green flag run and the caution comes out for Dale Earnhardt and his car. The race continued with 39 laps left and we got another short green flag run where Matt Kenseth blows a tire. Another round of pit stops for the leaders, but the Penske cars stay out. Joey Logano leads laps as the green flag racing continued, but with 24 laps left Ryan Blaney wound up smacking the wall as going four wide did not work at all. This caution also brought in the leaders and Kyle Busch gets a commitment cone violation. Kyle Larson and a few more drivers including Cole Whitt stay out.

The race continued with 19 laps left. It took only a few laps and Joey Logano was in the race lead. The final caution did not come and he easily won the race.

Joey Logano says the win feels really good. Joey has become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win in his 300th start.

“What we needed was about 10 more laps,” said Brad Keselowski. “Wanted to win.”