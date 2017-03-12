The west coast swing started off for the Xfinty drivers this week as they were at Las Vegas for 300 miles of action packed racing.

Stage one had the early race caution as Stephen Leicht smacked the wall on lap 6. Kyle Busch continued to lead laps as the stage continued and easily won the first stage of the event.

Kyle Larson won the race off pit road. The second stage had Kyle Larson leading a whole bunch of laps and with 19 laps left in te segment Matt Tifft spins out to bring out to bring out the caution. This caution brought only some cars down pit road for service. The next caution came out with 11 laps left for Brendan Gaughan than spins out. This caution though brought in the leaders with a few cars staying out. This left Brad Keselowski in the lead. With a new short green flag the race continued until Brad Keselowski finished the second stage with the win. Leaders pit with Kyle Larson winning the race off pit road with his fuel only stop.

The final segment had Joey Logano leading a bunch of laps. With 92 laps left Brad Keselowski pits to replace a bad tire. The green flag racing continued and with 60 laps left cars started to make pit stops. We finally get the caution with 39 laps left for car parts off the B.J. McLeod car. The leaders pit and Joey Logano was able to keep the race lead.

We get a short green flag run and the caution comes out again as Ray Black Jr. spins out. With 19 laps to go the next caution was out as J.J. Yeley spins out. We get another short green flag run with Joey Logano getting the race lead and with 9 laps left Matt Tifft spins out for the caution. The final restart happened with four laps left and Joey Logano getting the race lead again. He was able to keep the race lead and win the race.

Joey Logano stated the restarts were crazy.

“I thought Joey and I were pretty equal,” said Kyle Larson.