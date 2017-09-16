Chicagoland marked the final race of the race of the regular season for the Xfinity drivers as they had 300 miles to get one final win before the playoffs. Erik Jones was on the pole for the race.

The race started off with Erik Jones leading lap after lap. At lap 28 it was car problems for William Byron. William made it to pit road and did not bring out the caution. The green flag racing continued and William Byron won the first stage.

The second stage had Erik Jones in the race lead leading lap after lap again and easily taking the second stage. Cars pit and Erik Jones gets a speeding penalty. This left Cole Custer to start the third stage leading lap after lap. As the long green flag continued Erik Jones was slowly moving his way back to the front of the field. By lap 126 Erik Jones was up to fifth as Kyle Larson was right behind Cole for the race lead. A few more laps go by and Kyle Larson was in the race lead. With roughly 57 laps left we got a round of green flag pit stops.

The green flag racing stopped with 50 laps left as Brandon Jones pins out trying to get on pit road. As the race continued Ryan Blaney got to lead some laps as Erik Jones slowly moved his way up through the field again. Erik could only get to second place and rotted in the spot as the laps quickly went down. With 21 laps left Daniel Suarez spins out to bring out the caution. Cars pit and Erik Jones wins the race off pit road.

The race restart was a real wild one as Justin Allgaier goes three wide in order to steal the race lead. Ryan Blaney wound up getting the worst of it as he wound up getting sent into the wall. He did not bring out the caution as he made it to pit road. A couple laps go by and Ryan Reed spins out to bring out the caution. The next restart saw Justin Allgaier get the race lead as Erik Jones picked up a restart violation ending his chance at a win. Justin was able to lead the rest of the laps and win his second Xfinity race of the season.

“Perseverance throughout the day,” said Justin Allagier.

Eliott Sadler stated that he thought he could run down Justin before the last caution came out.