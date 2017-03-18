The Xfintiy drivers are back to Phoenix for 200 laps of racing. This is also the first Dash 4 Cash race which means that no Monster Energy driver with over 5 years in the series can be in the race. Drivers Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney though will be in double duty mode though.

The race started off with Erik Jones getting the best of the start of the race with the race lead. Then at around lap 12 it was caution time as Daniel Suarez smacked the wall.

Daniel Suarez said he is very disappointed.

After the race restarted it was Justin Allgaier getting the race lead on the low side of the track. At alp 28 though Erik Jones was back in the race lead. Erik led the rest of the way and finished off with the first stage victory. Leaders pit and Austin Dillion wins the race off pit road.

The second stage was another 60 laps and Justin Allgaier was able to get back to leading more laps. At lap 84 it was caution time again as Brendan Gaughan spins out. When the race finally continued Justin was back to leading laps as Ryan Blaney got hot and was able to get the lead with 11 laps left in the second stage. Ryan would easily keep the lead and get the stage win. The cars pit under caution and Austin Dillion won the race off pit road.

For the start of the final segment we got a short green run. David Starr and Mario Gosselin get together for the next caution with 68 laps left. After the race restated Justin Allgaier was able to muscle his way to race lead. With around 44 laps left a new caution comes for Joey Gase that smacked the wall hard. The caution brought in the leaders and Austin Dillion was still able to get the race lead off pit road again.

The restart was a wild one as Austin lost the race as Justin Allgaier made the bold moves to get the race lead. We get a new caution though with around 33 laps left as Drew Herring spins out. We get another short green flag run and with 17 laps left Blake Koch spins out to bring out the caution.

A super short green flag run occurs next and with 11 laps left Austin Dillion winds up getting dumped and then smacks the wall. Under the caution period Austin was not happy at all and wound up hitting the Cole Custer car stopping him on the track. This easily caused him to be parked by NASCAR and a trip to the hauler for a post race meeting. This did bring out the red flag for oil on the track.

“It was a hard hit,” said Austin Dillion.

The red flag period was not long and the cars were back to racing.

With 4 laps left the race restarted with Justin Allgaier in the lead and keeping as he easily went on to win the race.

“This is a team effort,” said Justin Allgaier. For being the best Xfinity driver of the day he also picked up a 100 grand bonus.

“I thought we had a good Discount Tire Ford Mustang,” said Ryan Blaney.