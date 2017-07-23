It was a long and wild day at Indy as drivers had a long day at Indy to get in 400 plus miles of racing. Rain, multiple red flags, and some big wrecks were apart of this race.

The race started off with Kyle Busch leading laps as we get an early caution at lap 9 for Corey Lajoie that wrecks. Under caution time lightning was in the area and the cars were sent to pit road. After an hour plus for track drying the cars were back on the track with Kyle Busch leading more and more laps. Around lap 22 Chase Elliott wound up going backwards big time. At lap 31 we finally get the competition caution. Cars pit and Kyle Busch keeps the race lead.

The race continues with Kyle Busch leading laps and around lap 45 it was all over for the Chase Elliott Engine. Kyle Busch easily finished the stage off with the win. The leaders pit and Kyle Busch continues with the race lead.

Stage 2 starts off with a short green flag run and at lap 56 David Ragan, Jefferey Earnhardt and J.J. Yeley get together to bring out the caution. The green flag racing continues and at lap 71 it was caution time for J.J. Yeley and his blown tire. Cars pit this time, but Erik Jones and other cars stay out for track position.

The race restarts and in the back Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his car wound up smoking big time to bring out the caution. This time we get a good green flag run as Kyle Busch moved his way through the field and took the race lead. He was able to finish off the second stage with the win. This time when the cars pitted Martin Truex Jr. was finally able to win the race off pit road and take the race lead for the first time today.

Stage three also started off with a short green flag run and at lap 107 it was caution time as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Smacked the wall. When the race restarted going into turn one Martin Truex Jr. gets loose and smashes into Kyle Busch ending both days for the drivers.

“I got blindsided,” said Kyle Busch.

“Totally my fault,” said Martin Truex Jr. on the wreck.

This left Matt Kenseth in the race lead. With 40 laps left the race restated with Matt Kenseth getting to lead green flag laps. With roughly 25 laps left cars make green flag pit stops. Brad Keselowski got to lead some laps as he went as long as he could on fuel. With 11 laps left Kasey Kahne pits as the caution comes out for Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, and Clint Bowyer that get together. This brought out the red flag for cleanup.

“Wrong place at the wrong time,” said Kurt Busch.

After some lengthy cleanup time the race was back to yellow flag conditions and cars pitted and Brad won the race off pit road with Kasey Kahne staying out to take the race lead.

The race restarts and we get a short green flag run and Kyle Larson smacks the wall hard to end his day. Next up was a wild restart. Kasey Kahne was trying to get the race lead as Brad Keselowski was fighting real hard for the spot. Jimmie Johnson in third was smoking, but seemed to be getting up to full speed. Then Jimmie later on in the lap attempts to make it three wide through the corner and it just does not work at all. Jimmie gets loose and wrecks. This brings out overtime.

The race restarts and quickly goes back to red flag time as Kasey Kahne just does not get a solid restart and behind him Trevor Bayne in third spins out taking out Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillion and other cars. At the time of the caution Brad Keselowski was in the race lead.

“I just got turned I guess,” said Trevor Bayne.

“Had a decent car,” Austin Dillion.

After another lengthy cleanup we get back to yellow flag time. We get a clean restart through turn one, but Denny Hamlin this time was the smoking car. Kasey Kahne was able to get the race lead. On the back stretch Denny Hamlin winds up wrecking that it brought the caution out. Kahne made it past the overtime line and won the race.

“Today strategy got us here,” said Kasey Kahne. “Unreal win.”