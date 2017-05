his Great Clips Sponsorship at the end of the season.

Crew Chief Rodney Childers has been fined 10 grand for a missing lugnut on the Kevin Harvick car at the end of the race.

Ryan Seig is going to race for BK Racing at Dover on Sunday.

The Watkins Glen track is close to naming a title sponsor for the race.

For a second week in a row Reagn Smith will be in the #43 car.