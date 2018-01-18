Quantcast
is going to continue to sponsor Chase Elliott through the 2020 season.

Danica Patrick has picked up GoDaddy as a sponsor for the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 races.  She still has no team.

For 2018  the Sunoco Rookie of the Year point system is going to be same points system used for deciding the regular champ.

Go Bowling is going to be the sponsor of the race rat Watkins Glen.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is going to be back in June as the sponsor for the Michigan race.

Shriners Hospital is going to sponsor David Ragan for three races including July at Daytona.

