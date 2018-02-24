On another great day for racing the Xfinity drivers were back to Atlanta for another race on the fast 1.5 mile track.

Joey Logano started the race off in the lead as Christopher Bell gets hot and then takes the race lead. At lap seven Kevin Harvick got John Hunter Nemecheck loose and John make a major save to not wreck. At lap 11 though it was caution time as Elliott Sadler bumps John Hunter Nemecheck who then hits into Cole Custer and crashes him out of the race.

“I have no idea,” said Cole Custer on the wreck.

The race restarts on lap 17 and Kevin Harvick takes it three wide to steal the race lead. Around lap 33 John Hunter Nemecheck comes down pit road in an early-ish pit stop to replace some bad tires. Then on the next lap Michael Annett has a major tire that leaves a piece of the tire on the track big enough to bring out the caution. The caution brings in the leaders with Kevin Harvick easily winning the race off pit road. At lap 39 it was race restart time with Kevin Harvick starting around 10th with his fresh tires blowing by all the cars in front of him for the stage win. Cars that did not pit under the last caution do.

The second stage starts with Kevin Harvick in the lead as Joey Logano makes his way super quick back to the top five. At lap 55 Brandon Jones has to pit replace some bad tires. The green flag racing continued and Kevin Harvick easily took the stage 2 win.

The third stage was one super long green flag run. Kevin Harvick was leading lap after lap and around 40 laps left in the race it was pit stop time. Kevin Harvick was easily in the race lead after the pit stops were over. Around 25 lap left in the race Tyle Reddick blows a tire and makes it to pit road without bringing out a caution.

“Been a great race track for us,” said Kevin Harvick.

“Used it up a little bit too much in the last run,” said Christopher Bell.