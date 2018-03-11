For the last time ever the Monster Energy series driver are back to Phoenix for 312 miles of action before a major change to the track occurs. Martin Truex Jr. picked off the pole for this event.

The race started off with Kyle Larson getting the best of it and the race lead. At lap 25 we get the first caution of the day for the smoking car of Corey Lajoie and NASCAR made this the competition caution. After pit road was clear drivers made a stop and Martin Truex Jr. won the race off pit road.

When the race restarted Kyle Larson was back to leading laps again as Kyle Busch started to get hot and move his way up through the field and by lap 60 was to the race lead for the first time today. He easily led the rest of the day and took the first stage. Cars pit and Kyle Busch kept the lead of the race.

The second stage was a Kyle Busch leading laps affair to start. At lap 121 Kyle Larson gets loose all over the place and brings out the caution. Leaders pit and Brad Keselowski gets the lead with his two tire stop. As the race continued Kyle Busch easily took the race lead and at lap 145 it was caution time for Chris Buescher that had tire problems. Some cars pit with Kurt Busch leading the race. The green flag time was super short this time with Kurt Busch taking the race lead and the second stage win. Cars that did not pit on the previous caution do putting Kyle Busch back into the race lead.

The third stage started off with Kyle Busch leading laps as Kevin Harvick slowly got hotter and took the race lead with 133 laps left. At lap 191 it was all over for Paul Menard as he crashes out hard. The caution brought in the leaders with William Byron taking only two tires this time to get the race lead.

The race continued and Denny Hamlin got hot and took the lead at lap 210 as Kyle Busch was slowly moving up closer to the lead. With 80 laps left Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch were right together for the race lead. 9 laps go by and Kyle Busch gets the race lead. With 57 laps left cars were making green flag pit stops. Brad Keselowksi stayed out for a long time on old tires with the race lead. With 45 laps Ryan Newman though took the race lead. With 28 laps left Brad Keselowksi is forced to come down pit road as he was out of gas. This left Ryan Newman with a 12 second lead over Kevin Harvick for the race lead. Five laps go by and he finally pits leaving Kevin Harvick in the race lead. As the laps quickly went down Kyle Busch was closing in and ran out of time as Kevin Harvick wins three in a row.

It has been 25 years since a driver has won three out of the first four races and Kevin Harvick is the first driver since Harry Gant to win three in a row while being at least 40 years old.

Kevin Harvick said he was mad all week and that we had fast race cars.

“Just didn’t quite work out, said Kyle Busch.