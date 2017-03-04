It is the second week of doing the stages format for the Xfinity drivers as they had 250 miles of racing at Atlanta. Kyle Busch picked off the pole for this race.

The race started off with the early caution on lap 2 as Ty Dillion gets loose and then Blake Koch with nowhere to go smacks right into him.

“Just couldn’t slow down and miss him,” said Blake Koch.

As the race continued Brad Keselowski was able to get the race lead with Kyle Busch in second. Brad Keslowski led the rest of the way and took the stage one win. The caution brought in the leaders with

Brad keeping the race lead.

The second segment saw Brad Keselwoski lead more and more laps as Kevin Harvick started to get hot and then took the race lead with around 18 laps left in the segment. As the green flag laps quickly went down Kevin started to pull out a 5 second lead over Brad Keselowski. At the very end of the segment Brendan Gaughn hit the wall and went into the grass as Kevin Harvick took the stage win.

The final segment started with Kevin Harvick back leading laps. With roughly 61 laps left Denny Hamlin makes an unscheduled pit stop to replace a bad tire. With 46 laps left Denny winds up bringing out the caution as he spins out. The caution brings in the leaders with Kevin Harvick winning the race off pit road.

The race continued with Kyle Larson getting the race lead with 39 laps left. The green flag racing continued until 21 laps left as Clint King and his car was smoking. The caution brought in the leaders with Kyle Busch getting the lead off pit road.

The race finished out with no more cautions. Kyle Busch took the race lead with Brad Keselowski right behind him. Brad could not do anything and rotted in second place as Kyle kept on leading lap after lap and then took the race win.

“We weren’t great early on,” said Kyle Busch. “We just keep knocking them out of the park here in the Xfinity series.”