On one long Saturday in May it was All-Star race time. The long day started off with Open Race qualifying with Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney on the front row. This race has two 20 laps segments and the winner of each segment goes on to the main event. The final segment is a 10 lap segment where the winner moves onto the main event. Also the top vote fan vote getter also moves onto the main event.

The first 20 laps saw Clint Bowyer in the lead and taking the win. With 8 laps to go though Trevor Bayne got really loose, but was able to save it and not bring out the caution. Cars pit and Ryan Blaney won the race off pit road. In the second 20 laps Ryan Blaney was leading laps as Chase Elliott moved his way up to second, but ran out of time to get the win. Cars pit and Landon Cassill wins the race off pit road with a two tire stop. The final segment started off with Landon Cassill spinning out to bring out the caution.

The final segment restarted with 10 laps left and Daniel Suarez leading laps as Chase Elliott was getting hot and Erik Jones was getting hotter. With 4 laps left Chase touched Daniel to barely get the race lead. Daniel though was side by side with Chase for the race lead as Erik Jones got a super fast run and wound up going through the grass in an attempt to get the race lead. That wound up causing Erik to spin out and bring out the caution flag with three laps left. The race restarted with Daniel getting the great restart and the win. Chase Elliott got the fan vote win and will be the final driver to make it into the main event.

The main event race included a new wrinkle with the chance to use a special option tire with more grip and speed, but you go to the back of the field if you use it. This race had Kyle Larson on the pole.

The first stage was 20 laps and it was a Kyle Larson blowout as he led all the laps and had a 2 second lead as he took the first stage. The cars pit and Kyle Larson was able to keep the race lead.

The second stage was also 20 laps long. Jimmie Johnson was on the special option tire and was able to get up to second place, but still was over 2 seconds back of Kyle Larson as Kyle took the second stage win. This time Clint Bowyer wins the race off pit road with a two tire stop.

The two tires did not work for Clint at all as he dropped back. Jimmie Johnson though was able to lead laps as Kyle Larson was moving his was back up through the field. Jimmie was able to win the third stage. Kyle Larson though had the best average over the three stages and led the 10 cars that made it to the final stage onto pit road for the final pit stop of the night.

All cars left pit except Brad Keselowski with Jimmie Johnson winning the race off pit road. As the final 10 lap segment started Brad Keselowksi quickly fell back to 10th as Kyle Busch took the race lead. Jimmie Johnson was in second as Kyle Larson was in third and took too long to get hot. Kyle Busch went on to win his first All-Star race ever.

“Finally achieved that goal tonight,” said Kyle Busch on the win.

Kyle Larson stated that he had the best car.