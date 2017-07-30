Kyle Busch quickly took the race lead at lap 1 and at the end of the lap it was caution time as Matt Kenseth got loose and spun right out. This caused Aric Almirola, Austin Dillion, Chris Buescher and more cars to get damage.

“Just frustrating,” said Aric Almirola on the wreck.

We get to a long green flag run this time and Kyle Busch was back to leading more green flag laps. Around lap 20 and cars started to make green flag pit stops. Dale Earnhardt Jr. picked up a speeding penalty entering pit road. During this time period Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got to lead a bunch of laps. When the first round of pit stops were over Matt Kenseth was in the race lead. He did not have it for many laps as Kyle Busch took the race lead and then the stage one win.

The second stage started out with Kyle Busch passing Matt Kenseth for the race lead. At lap 58 it was caution time as Jimmie Johnson spins out. The race continued under green with Kyle Busch leading more and more laps. At lap 69 it was caution time as Kyle Larson lost a car part. Leaders pit and Brad Keselowksi takes two tires to win the race off pit road. As the race continued Denny Hamlin got the race lead as Kyle Busch got loose and lot a few spots. Martin Truex Jr. then started to get hot and took the race lead at lap 90. He led a few laps and then pit. This left Clint Bowyer to the race lead and the winner of the second stage.

The third stage started off with Martin Truex Jr. taking the race lead. This was a long green flag run and with roughly 37 laps left cars started to make green flag pit stops. After the main pit stops were over Denny Hamlin was in front of Martin Truex Jr. on the track. Joey Logano picked up a speeding penalty on pit road and then picked up a second penalty for fueling the car serving the first penalty. Kyle Busch got to lead some laps and pitted with 25 laps left. This left Brad Keselwoski in the race lead until he pitted with 18 laps left. Denny Hamlin was now in the race lead, but he lost the lead to Kevin Harvick who then lost the lead to Kyle Busch who had those fresher tires. Kyle Busch starts to pull out a big lead over Kevin Harvick as the green flag racing continues. The final caution does not come out and Kyle Busch finally wins at Pocono.

“I never thought this day would happen,” said Kyle Busch. “Such an awesome racecar.”

“Never could get it quite right,” said Martin Truex Jr. on his car.