It was back to road course racing time for the Xfinity drivers as they were back to the Watkins Glen track in New York for 200 miles of cation.

At lap 5 it was caution time for Spencer Gallagher as he spun out by the pit entrance. As the green flag racing continued Kyle Busch was back to leading more and more laps. Around lap 15 it was an engine failure on the Kyle Larson car that put him behind the wall and his day ended. With 4 laps left in the first stage Kyle Busch spins out and the lead went to Brad Keselowski. J.J. Yeley brings out the caution at lap 18 as he spins out. This give Brad Keselowski the stage one win.

“Didn’t really learn anything for tommorow,” said Kyle Larson.

Leaders pit under the caution and Kyle Busch picks up a penalty on pit road.

As the second stage got started Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick get together and somehow do not bring out the caution. At lap 34 it was a new caution as Stephen Young smokes big time. As the race continued Paul Menard had the lead of the race and took the second stage.

During the third stage Paul Menard wound up hitting his kill switch by mistake causing him to lose the lead and fall back to fourth. With 32 laps left Brad Keselowksi who was in the lead pits. As more cars pitted Brendan Gaughan had the lead for a bunch of laps and when he pitted with roughly 21 laps left Kyle Busch was in the lead of the race. As the green flag racing continued Brad was slowly catching up to Kyle Busch for the race lead. With 6 laps left Casey Mears and his car stalled on the track to bring out the caution.

The final race restart occurs and Kyle Busch easily gets the race lead as Joey Logano was able to get second. Kyle Busch pulled away from the field and won the race.

“Awesome car,” said Kyle Busch.

“Second hurts a little bit,” said Joey Logano.