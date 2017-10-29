The Monster Energy Series drivers were back to Martinsville in a Sunday afternoon race for 500 laps of action packed racing. Joey Logano won the pole for the event in first ever Sunday qualifying for the race.

The race starts off with Joey Logano leading laps. The first caution though comes out at lap 35 for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ty Dillion that get together. This caution wound up serving as the competition caution. The race continued with Joey leading laps as Brad Keselwoksi got hot and took the race lead. At lap 61 it was back to caution time as David Ragan spins out. The race continued and at lap 88 it was caution time again as A.J. Allmendinger wrecks. This caution brought in the leaders as Jimmie Johnson stays out to take the race lead. As the long green flag run continued Brad got hot and took the race lead back and went on to take the first stage.

The second stage started off with Kyle Busch leading laps as Brad Keselowski was in second and doing all he could to get the race lead with 10 laps to go in the stage Kyle Busch was still in the lead of the race. With 2 laps left in the stage Brad finally was able to get the race lead and was able to take the second stage as well. The leaders pit and Kyke Busch was back in the lead of the race.

The third stage started off with Kyle Busch in the race lead. At lap 303 it was caution time as Kyle Larson spun out. The leaders pit under the caution and Kyle Busch kept the race lead. We get a short green flag run this time and Erik Jones spins out. As the race continued the lights on the track finally got used. Chase Elliott also makes a bold move and takes the lead for the first time today. At lap 361 it was caution time once more as Landon Cassill spins out. The leaders pit and Brad Keselowski wins the race off pit road. As the race continued Chase Elliott was able to get back to the race lead. Around 60 laps left in the race Chase was in some heavy traffic and then started to get a major tire rub. With 45 laps left Kyle Busch was making a move to get second place and got right before the caution came out for Carl Long the wrecks. The leaders pit and Chase Elliott keeps the race lead.

The race restarts and Chase Elliott gets the race lead. Brad Keseloski though gets hot and get the race lead with 30 laps left. With under 15 laps left Joey Logano makes a move to get second place while Kyle Busch made and even bold move at the same time to take over at least third. This caused some major tire rub on the Joey Logano car that lasted only a couple laps before he spun out and brought out the next caution. Some cars pit while the leaders stay out.

With four laps left the race restarts and Brad Kesleowki on the high side gets too high causing Chase Elliott to get the race lead. Then Denny Hamlin with three laps left dumps Chase Elliott to bring out the next caution.

We get the final restart and a final two laps of racing. Denny Hamlin could not keep the race lead as Kyle Busch bumped him out of the lead. Martin Truex Jr. though then gets to the inside of Kyle Busch, but could not get the race lead as Denny Hamlin and a whole mess load of cars wreck at the start finish line. After the race Chase Elliot gets together with Denny Hamlin. They both get out of the car and have some choice words for each other.

“We came out on the right end of the stick,” said Kyle Busch.

“Trying to get a race win,” said Denny Hamlin who did state he got into the back of Chase Elliott.

“I can’t control his(Denny Hamlin) decisions,” said Chase Elliott on the wreck.