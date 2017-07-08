For the second week in a row the Xfinity race had a postponement. This time it was for the full race.

The race quickly started out with the caution as Brendan Gaughan gets tapped and takes out Brandon Jones and Blake Koch. Then it was not long after the race restarted and Brendan Gaughan whacks the wall to end his day.

We finally get into what looks like a long green flag run and at lap 25 it was competition caution time. As the racing continued Erik Jones was leading more and more laps and took the stage one win. Cars pit and Ryan Blaney was now in the lead of the race.

The second stage was one long green flag run and Ryan Blaney was leading lap after lap and easily took the second stage win. The third stage saw Kyle Busch take it three wide to get the race lead. At lap 103 it was caution time as Paul Menard wrecks.

“I just lost it,” said Paul Menard.

Cars pitted under the caution and Erik Jones continued to lead laps as the race continued. With roughly 34 laps left we get a new caution for Ray Black Jr. who spun out. A bunch of cars pit with Kyle Busch staying out. With 28 laps left the race restarts and Kyle Busch was leading the race with Eric Jones on two fresh tires quickly getting second. Eric wound up rotting in second as Ryan Blaney with a pit road penalty was quickly moving up through the field. On the final lap Ryan Blaney was able to get up to second by ran out of time as Kyle Busch wins the race.

“Fun to come out here and race in the xFinity series,” said Kyle Busch.

“Thought we were the best car all day,” said Ryan Blaney. “We had a really fast car.”

“Just a little too free,” said Kevin Harvick.

“Struggled for short run speed,” said Justin Allgaier.