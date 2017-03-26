Monster Energy Cup Series drivers were back to California for one final race in the West Coast swing. It was a 400 mile race with a lot of late cautions.

The start of the race was a bit messy as Denny Hamlin just did not go fast at all causing Brad Keselowski to get some damage on the rear of the car. At lap 4 Brad winds up getting tapped by Jimmie Johnson and he goes into the grass for the first caution of the day. The leaders pit.

As the race continued Kyle Larson was leading more and more laps. At alp 24 Kevin Harvick gets loose, but does not bring out the caution. Around lap 32 it was pit stop time for the drivers. After they were over Martin Truex Jr. was in the race lead. As the green flag racing continued Kyle Larson was slowly catching up to Martin and at lap 48 was back in the race lead. Martin then started to close in on Kyle as the first stage was almost over, but never go the lead back as Kyle won the first stage. The caution brought in the leaders.

The segment started off with Martin Truex Jr. in the lead as Kyle Larson quickly moved back to second and rotted in that spot. Green flag racing went on long enough we got green flag pit stops. After they were over Martin Truex Jr. had a big lead over the while field and then easily cruised on to the win of stage two. The leaders pit and Martin was able to keep the race lead.

The final stage started off with a long green flag run and with 49 laps to go in the race cars started to make a pit stops. A few laps go by and Kyle Larson makes hit pit stop. Jimmie Johnson had to make a hard turn into his pit stall to avoid Martin Truex Jr. that was leaving his pit stall. Kyle Busch got to lead some laps under this time period and then Ty Dillion got to lead some laps before Kyle Larson took the lead back. The ;long green flag run continued and with 24 laps left Chase Elliott and Joey Logano pits. With 21 laps left Gray Gaulding brings out the caution as he smacks the wall. The leaders pit and Kyle Larson keeps the race lead.

The race restart was a wild one and it was not long at all before the next caution comes out for Matt Kenseth and smacks the inside wall hard. With 11 laps left the race restarted and with was 3-4 wide for position and with 9 laps left Corey Lajoie and his car brings out the caution. The caution brought in the leaders with Kyle Larson winning the race off pit road. A few drivers though gambled and stayed out.

With 5 laps left the race restarted and Denny Hamlin in the race lead with Kyle Larson right behind him for the race lead on the next lap Kyle Larson was able to get the lead and the caution then comes out for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that gets spun out. Some cars decide to pit under the caution.

Up next was the final restart with Kyle Larson getting the race lead. Brad Keselowski was able to second and tried to chase down Kyle, but could not do it as Kyle Larson takes the win.

“Target Chevy was amazing all day,” said Kyle Larson.

“All in all it was a good day,” said Martin Truex who finished in 4th.

“Great day for us,” said Brad Keseloeski.

“So much fun again,” said Clint Bowyer.