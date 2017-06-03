The Xffinity Divers were back to Dover for 200 laps of caution filled action. It was also a Dash 4 Cash race with 100 grand bonus on the line.

The race started off with an early caution at lap 6 as Brendan Gaughan taps Ryan Seig sending him spinning out. We go around lap with Kyle Larson leading more and more laps as Brandon Jones fully spins out. We got a couple more quickie cautions and then the final green flag run that lasted until the end of the first stage that Kyle Larson won.

The second stage starts out Kyle Larson leading more laps and then Spencer Gallager bringing out the caution. As the race continued Ryan Blaney got hot and took the race lead at lap 99. A late second stage caution occurs and at lap 115 the race restarts with Darrell Wallace Jr. take the race lead and the second stage win. A bunch of cars stay out for track position.

The final stage started off with Daniel Suarez leading laps and with 65 laps lefty Blake Kock spins out to bring out the caution. We finally get a long green run today as Kyle Larson got hot and was able to get the lead back. Ryan Blaney was the only car close to Kyle the rest of the race as he easily won the race.

“Had a blast,” said Kyle Larson.

“This is something to build on,” said Willam Byron who won the 100 grand bonus.