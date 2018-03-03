On a windy day in March the Xfinity drivers were at Las Vegas for 300 miles of racing action. Rookie Christopher Bell had the pole for the event.

Kyle Larson took the race lead as the green flag dropped. Dylan Lupton though brought out the early caution on lap 6 as he spun out.

“Tried saving it,” said Dylan Lupton.

As the race continued Christopher Bell was getting hot and took the race lead at lap 26 and did not have it for long at all. Kyle Larson got to lead more laps as Christopher Bell got hot once more and with a few laps left in stage one Christopher Bell took the race lead and the stage one win. The leaders pit and Kyle Larson won the race off pit road.

The second stage went by super fast as Kyle Larson led lap after lap and easily won the second stage. The cars pit and Ryan Blaney wins the race off pit road. The third stage started with Ryan Blaney leading laps as Kyle Larson got hot and took the race lead with 74 laps left. At lap 133 we finally get the caution as Austin Cindric gets loose and wrecks out. The caution brought in the leaders and Cole Custer wins the race off pit road this time as Kyle Larson lost a bunch of spots on pit road.

As the race continued Cole Custer led a few laps and then Justin Allgaier took over the race lead as Kyle Larson was slowly moving up through the field. With 48 laps left Kyle Larson was back to the race lead. With 34 laps left Kyle Busch makes a scheduled pit stop and winds up picking up a penalty as the fuel man did more than he was supposed to do under the pit stop.

With 16 laps left Ryan Reed smacks the wall to bring out the caution. This saved a bunch of cars from either running out fuel or having to make a last pit stop. The leaders pit and Tyler Reddick wins the race off pit road.

When the race continued it got back to caution time very quickly for the Ross Chastain car. After some more caution time the race restarted and Kyle Larson took the race lead and easily went on to win the race.

Kyle Larson stated that the car was so fast and that he was fighting a tight issue all day.

“It was a lot of fun racing,” said Christopher Bell.

Justin Allgaier said it was a good day. “Glad to see the caution at the end.”