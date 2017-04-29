Xfinity Drivers were back to Richmond for a Saturday afternoon race where Daniel Hemric picked off his first Xfinity pole ever.

Daniel started the race off leading laps as Justin Allgaier got hot and took the race lead around lap 27. Then Austin Dillion got hot and took the race lead around lap 38. Austin then started to pull away from the field big time and had a 7 second plus lead over the field as he easily won the first stage. The leaders pit and Austin Dillion kept the race lead.

When the race restarted Justin Allgaier took the race lead. Around lap 116 it wound up being caution time as Dakota Armstrong spins out. As the race continued Justin Allgaier led the rest of the way and won the second stage.

As the final stage started Justin Allgaier was back leading more laps. With around 68 laps left next caution came out. A few cars pit including Elliott Sadler who gave up ninth for the final set of tires they had. Elliott restarted the race in 19th spot and was moving up through the first easily as we had a new long green flag run. With under 30 laps he was in the top five and with under 20 laps he was closing in on Justin for the race lead.

With 12 laps left B.J. McClod smokes big time to bring out the caution. By that time Elliott Sadler was under a half second to Justin Allgaier to the race lead. The leaders pit including Elliott Sadler and Ty Dillion won the race off pit road.

With 5 laps left the race restarts and at the end of the lap we get a caution that brings out a short red flag as Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and more wreck. We get the final restart of the race with Kyle Larson getting the race lead. As Kyle just passes the overtime white line to make an overtime attempt official a couple of cars in the back wreck brining out the caution giving Kyle the win of the race.

“Didn’t have the best car at all,” said Kyle Larson.

“Bittersweet today,” said Justin Allgaier.

“It’s a shame,” said Elliott Sadler who wound up finishing 7th.