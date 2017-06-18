Kyle Larson was on the pole for the Sunday race at Michigan as the drivers went for 400 miles of racing.

The race started off with Kyle Larson leading laps and after a few laps it was debris caution time. Some cars in the back pitted. The race continued with Kyle Larson leading more and more laps until the competition caution came out on lap 25. Leaders pit and Kyle Larson keeps the race lead.

As the race continued it was Martin Truex Jr. getting the race lead at lap 34. Martin continued to lead laps and easily took the first stage win.

The second stage was just one long green flag run. Kyle Larson was leading laps after lap as green flag pit stops started in bulk around lap 105. After the pit stops were over Martin Truex Jr. was able to get the lead back again and go on to win the second stage.

We get a long green flag run to start the third stage off with Martin Truex Jr. getting to lead more and more laps. At lap 149 it was caution time as Ryan Seig wound up spinning out into the grass. The caution brought in the leaders and Kyle Busch won the race off pit road with a two tire stop.

As the race continued Kyle Busch was leading lap after laps as Kyle Larson was getting hot. Kyle Larson was able to move back up to second place with 25 laps left. A few more laps go by and Kyle Larson really started to chunked into the lead of Kyle Busch as the debris caution comes out with 21 laps left. The caution though did not bring in cars up front for service.

The race restarted with 15 laps left and Ryan Blaney pushed Kyle Larson into the race lead. On the next lap Clint Bowyer winds up getting loose and smacking the wall to bring out the caution. With 10 laps left the race restarts and Ryan Blaney quickly looses a whole bunch of spots which helps bottle up the rest of the field. Then it gets messy in the back as Darrell Wallace Jr. hits Daniel Suarez which fully takes out Danica Patrick for the caution.

We get a new race restart with 5 laps left and this was a clean one as Kyle Larson gets the race lead. Chase Elliott was up to second and could not do much. Kyle Larson kept the race lead and then the race win.

“Ryan Blaney gave me a heck of a push,” said Kyle Larson.

“Nothing I could do,” Said Denny Hamlin.

“We needed a momentum change,” said Joey Logano.