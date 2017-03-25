The Xfiniry drivers were at the final stop in the West coast swing as they took to the fast track in California for 300 miles of action.

The first stage started off with a good green flag run. Brad Keselwoski was leading all the laps as Kyle Busch marched his way up to second place. With 6 laps in the stage Matt Tifft spins out to bring out the caution. The caution did bring in the leaders with Joey Logano getting a speeding penalty on pit road. With one lap left in the stage the race restarted with Kyle Busch getting the best of the restart and the race lead.

As the second stage got underway it was Kyle Larson time as the race leader as Joey Logano was quickly moving his way back up though the field. With 22 laps to go Kyle Busch was back in the race lead as Joey Logano was back into the top five. As the laps quickly went down Kyle Busch easily won the second stage of the event. The leaders pitted with Kyle Busch keeping the race lead.

At the start of the third state it was Joey Logano blowing right on by Kyle Busch for the race lead. We do not get a long green flag run this time and at lap 82 Ross Chastain had problems to bring out the caution. The leaders do not pit under this caution.

The restart was a bit of a wild one as William Byron went low and was briefly able to get the race lead. Kyle Busch though was able to get the race, but had a big battle with Joey Logano to keep it. Joey won the battle and was leading some laps. With 56 laps left Paul Menard smacks the wall big time to bring out the caution. The caution brought in the leaders and Joey Logano had a very slow stop.

With 46 laps to go the race restarted and Kyle Larson was able to get back into the race lead. Joey Logano though quickly got back into the top ten. With 44 laps to go Cole Custer smacks the wall hard to bring out the caution. Some cars pit including Kyle Larson while Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and others stay out.

When the race finally restarted Kyle Larson was moving up through the field as Joey Logano was able to get the race lead with 32 laps left. As the laps continued Kyle Busch started to lose positions as Kyle Larson continued to get closer to Joey for the race lead. With 20 laps left Lyle Larson was right behind Joey for the race lead. Three more laps go by and Kyle Larson gets the race lead, but could not keep it. Then Kyle Larson barely hits the wall and looses almost a second, but was able to gather it up and chase Joey down for the race lead. With 12 laps left he was right behind Joey for the race lead and on the next lap took the lead back. With 9 laps left Brandon Jones hit the wall to bring out the caution. The leaders pit and Kyle Larson was able to keep the race lead.

The race restarted with 4 laps left and Kyle Larson easily getting the race lead. Joey Logano was able to move into second place and started to Chase Kyle Larson down. On the final lap Joey was only able to get just right behind Kyle Larson, but could not get the race lead as Kyle Larson wins the race.

Kyle Larson stated that racing in the final laps with Joey Logano was awesome.