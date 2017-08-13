Drivers were back to Michigan for the final time this season in a 200 lap event that got very exciting late.

The race started off though with Brad Keselowski leading laps after lap on this long green flag run. Around lap 40 it was green flag pit stop time. Brad stopped on lap 43. Erik Jones got a lead a few laps and then he pitted putting Brad back in the race lead. The green flag laps quickly went down and Brad won the first stage. The leaders pit and Brad wins the race off pit road with a two tire stop.

The second stage was another long green flag run. Brad Keselowski got to lead more and more laps. The green flag racing went so long it wound up causing a round of green flag pit stops. When the pit stops were over Martin Truex Jr. was in the race lead and was able to take the stage lead. Some cars pit under caution time.

The third stage started off with Martin Truex Jr. getting the race lead. Then Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney touch causing Ryan to have to pit. At lap 140 we finally get the first wreck of the day as Kasey Kahne and Daniel Suarez get together. Cars pit and Brad Keselowski wins the race off pit road.

“I don’t really know,” said Daniel Suarez on the wreck.

Kasey Kahne said he expected to run side by side down the backstrecth.

The race continued with Martin Truex Jr. in the race lead and lead laps until he pits on lap 161. As other cars pit Denny Hamlin had the race lead for a while. With 23 laps left in the race Denny finally pits leaving Kyle Busch in the race lead. With 15 laps left Joey Logano blows a tire. As he finally made it to pit road the caution comes out for debris. Some cars pit with Martin Truex Jr. leading the race. With 9 laps left the race restarts and Martin Truex Jr. in the race lead. With 5 laps left Michael McDowell and Paul Menard get together for the next caution. A few cars pit and then we get a red flag for a car dumping fluids on the track.

After a few minutes of cleanup time the race restarted with one overtime period and Kyle Larson took it four wide in a very bold move in order to get the race lead and held on to it to get the race win.

“We were struggling all day,” said Kyle Larson. The win marks his third in a row at this track.

Martin Truex Jr. stated that he spun the tires after getting hit by Kyle Larson.

“Got a couple good restarts,” said Ryan Newman.