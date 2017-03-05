After a week of wrecking at Daytona the Monster Energy Cup Series Drivers were back to Atlanta for 500 miles. The wrecking was gone, but a bunch of drivers picked up speeding penalties on pit road.

The segments for this race are 85 laps for the first two segments and 155 laps for the final segment.

The first segment was one long green flag run with Kevin Harvick leading lap after lap. Around lap 32 it was the start of pit stops for drivers. Matt Kenseth and Dale Earnhardt Jr. picked up a penalty for speeding on pit road. After the pit stop cycled Kevin Harvick was back to leading laps.

With 21 laps left A.J. Allmendinger pitted for four fresh tires as some drivers were splitting segment one into 2 pit stops. The first caution never came out and Kevin Harvick easily won the first stage by over 4 seconds. Other drivers in this stage getting bonus points are Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Jimmie Johnson. Cars pit under the caution and Kevin Harvick was able to keep the lead of the race.

The second state saw another long green flag run and with around 50 laps left in the stage drivers started to pit and this time Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson picked up a speeding penalty. Brad Keselowski pitted a bunch of laps earlier than Kevin Harvick and had a big over 9 second plus lead over Kevin. The lead though quickly shrunk. With 29 laps to go in the segment Kevin was back in the lead of the race. Then Brad makes a pit stop to replace a bad tire.

With 10 laps to go in the segment Denny Hamlin made an unscheduled pit stop and then Denny was saying something was broke on the car. Kevin Harvick finished off the second stage with the win as well. Other drivers getting bonus points at the finish of the second stage included Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Ryan newman. The cars pit and Kevin Harvick kept the lead of the race while Denny Hamlin was behind the wall to fix his car.

“Had a decent car,” said Denny Hamlin behind the wall.

We get a new long green flag run where Kevin Harvick gets to lead more and more laps. Around lap 208 we get some more cars that make a pit stop and Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson pick up speeding penalties.

With 86 laps left we finally get the first debris caution of the day. The caution brought in the leaders with Kevin Harvick still leading laps. Cars pit with Kevin Harvick still keeping the race lead. This was short run this time and with 63 laps left Gray Gaulding and his car is a up in smoke to bring out the caution. The cars pit and this time Brad Keselowski won the race off pit road. Brad though had to come back down pit road though to replace a missing lug nut.

We get a new short green flag run and with 47 laps left Clint Bowyer smacks the wall to bring out the caution. Cars pit and Kevin Harvick keeps the race lead. With 17 laps left Austin Dillion winds up with no power. On the next lap the caution comes out for his car that is real slow on the track. The leaders pit and Kevin Harvick wins the race off pit road once more, but he picks up a speeding penalty and this leaves Kyle Larson in the race lead with Matt Kenseth in second.

With 8 laps left Kyle Larson started going to the high side and that help Brad Keselowski get the race lead. He then was able to hold off Kyle and took the race win.

“Kevin was very very strong,” said Brad Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick stated that he thought he was not pushing it too hard.

“NAPA Chevy was Awesome,” said Chase Elliott.

“Just didn’t have enough grip,” said Kyle Larson.

“Adjustments were perfect today,” said Kasey Kahne.