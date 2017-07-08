Kyle Busch was on the pole for the Saturday night race at Kentucky. He was looking to be the first driver to win both the Xfinity and Monster Energy Series race in the same day.

The race started off with Kyle Busch leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. got hot and Kyle Larson was moving his way up through the field from starting in the back. Around lap 25 Martin was real close to Kyle Busch for the race lead. Martin Could not get the lead before the lap 30 competition caution. The leaders pit and Kyle Kept the race lead.

A new long green flag run occurs and again Kyle Busch leads more and more laps as Martin Truex Jr. gets hot and finally gets the race leads around lap 66. The green flag racing continued and Martin won stage one. Cars pit and Martin wins the race off pit road. Kyle Larson though picked up a penalty and lost a bunch of spots.

The second stage got off to an early caution on lap 88 as Brad Keselowski got loose and fully took out Jimmie Johnson.

“Just dicey on the restarts,” said Jimmie Johnson.

After the restart it was not long and Trevor Bayne and Kasey Kahne get together for the next caution. At lap 112 it was caution time as Trevoir Bayne spins out. We get a good green flag run with Kyle Busch leading more laps As Martin Truex Jr. again gets hot and takes the race lead at lap 134. A few more laps go by and Joey Gase smacks the wall to bring out the caution. The race continues with Martin in the lead as he went on to win the second stage. Leaders pit and this time Denny Hamlin takes the race lead with a two tire stop.

Joey logano who stayed out under the caution time was leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. quickly made it through the field and to the race lead at lap 171. At lap 208 it was pit stop time for Joey Logano. The long green flag run occurs and it was pit stop time for the leaders around lap 228. After the pit stops were over Martin was back to leading more and more laps as he had an over 10 second lead on the field. His big lead would all go away as Kurt Busch and his car has problems at lap 265. This brought out overtime.

The final restart occurs and Martin Truex Jr. easily gets the race lead. At the end of the laps Daniel Suarez and other cars in the back spin out to bring out the caution. Martin went on to easily win the race.

Martin Truex Jr. stated that this was the first win of the season with Furniture Row as a sponsor.

“I don’t know what we could have done to beat him(Martin Truex Jr.),” said Kyle Larson.

“Just executed the night well,” said Chase Elliott.

Denny Hamlin said it was very difficult to pass on.