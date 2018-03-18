Kevin Harvick was looking to win four races in a row as Martin Truex Jr. had the pole as the drivers were back to Fontana for the final race of the west coast swing.

The race started off with Martin Truex Jr. leading laps as Kyle Busch got hot and took the race lead at lap 11. At lap 26 Joey Logano makes a pit stop which causes all the other cars over the next few laps to come in for service as well. After they were over Martin Truex Jr. was back into the race lead. At lap 38 it was all over for Kevin Harvick both Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick get together sending Kevin into the wall and fully damaging the rear end of the car. Some cars pit under this caution. The race continues with Martin leading more laps and then taking his first stage win of the season.

When the second stage started Joey Logano was leading laps. Martin Truex Jr. got hot and took the race lead at lap 73. At lap 89 Kyle Larson pits getting a bunch more cars to pit. After all the pit stops were over Martin was back in the lead and went on to win the second stage. The leaders pit and Kyle Busch won the race off pit road.

The third stage started off with a short green flag run and at lap 128 David Ragan blows a tire to bring out the caution. Cars pit and William Byron wins the race off pit road with a two tire stop. When the race continued Kyle Busch did not take long to get the race lead as he had four fresh tires. The green flag racing went on long enough we had a round of green flag pit stops with around 39 laps left. Kyle Busch was able to get the race lead after Denny Hamlin made his pit stop. With 32 laps left Martin Truex Jr. was able to get the race lead. Martin started to pull up a massive lead over the field and built it up to over 10 second lead as he easily took the race win.

“This thing was unbelievable,” said Martin Truex Jr. on the win.

“We were racing really hard,” said Kyle Larson on the incident with Kevin Harvick.

Kevin Harvick stated it was my fault from coming down in talking about the incident with Kyle Larson.