For the third week in a row Kyle Busch was starting in first place as the Monster Energy Cup Series drivers were at Watkins Glen for the one and only time this season.

The first segment saw Kyle Busch get the race lead and fully keep it. Around lap 18 some cars started to pit. Kyle pulled out to a 4 second plus lead before the end of the segment as he easily took the segment win. Kyle Busch and other cars pit while a bunch of cars stay out. Kyle has pit problems and lost a ton of spots

Chase Elliott starts the second stage out leading laps. As the stage continued Jamie McMurray had an ultra long pit stop having troubles getting tires off and on the car. At lap 31 it was pit stop time for Chase Elliott. This put Daniel Suarez in the lead of the race.

“Problem with the valve train,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. who was behind the wall and his race day was ended.

As the green flag racing continued Martin Truex Jr. was slowly moving up through the field and got to second place and ran out of time to get the lead from Daniel Suarez as he won his first stage of the year. Kyle Busch under the second stage was able to march his way back into the top ten.

Leaders stay out while other cars pit under the caution time.

The final stage saw Martin Truex Jr. quickly get the race lead. Later on in lap 44 in the bus stop area Brad Keselwoski and Kyle Busch wind up hitting each other and spinning out. The caution though does not come out. We finally get the first caution of the day at lap 52 for Landon Cassill who blew a tire. Cars pit with Brad Keselowski getting the race lead as he stays out. As the green flag racing continued Martin Truex Jr. got hot and took the race lead at lap 63. With 15 laps left Joey Logano pit for fuel. On the next lap Brad Keselowski in the bus stop take the race lead, but he is getting low on fuel. Six laps later and Chase Elliott and Kasey Kahne pit for fuel. With 8 laps left in the bus stop Ryan Blaney takes over second.

With 5 laps left Kyle Busch pits. On the next lap Jamie McMurray pits and at the end of the lap Brad Keselowski pits giving Ryan Blaney the race lead. With three laps left Ryan Blaney pits putting Martin Truex Jr. back in the race lead. Brad though picked up a pit road penalty killing his day. On the final lap Matt Kenseth was in second and closing up really quickly on Martin Truex Jr. for the race lead. Matt ran out of time as Martin took the win and his fourth win on the season.

“I wanted to win here a long long time,” said Martin Truex Jr.

“They(Martin Truex Jr.) really deserved the win,” said Matt Kenseth.