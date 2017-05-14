For the first time this season we finally got a Saturday night race where Ryan Blaney picked off his first pole in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Eleven drivers including big names such as Jimmie Johnson could not make it through tech inspection fast enough and could not qualify at all.

Ryan Blaney started the race off leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. got hot and took the race lead at lap 10. Martin then started to pull away from the field. At lap 28 Landon Cassill smacked the wall and brought out the caution. The caution brought in the leaders and Marin Truex Jr. kept the lead of the race.

The race continued with Martin Truex Jr. leading more and more laps. At lap 50 Landon Cassill blows a tire to bring out the next caution. The leaders pit and Chase Elliott smacks into Michael McDowell as Chase was leaving his pit stall as Michael was almost to his pit stall.

The next green flag run had Kevin Harvick in the race lead as he did not pit under the last caution. It was a short green flag run and at lap 58 it was caution time as Ty Dillion spins out. Cars stay out this time. The race continued and it was time for Kyle Busch to lead laps and he went on to the first stage win. The leaders pit and Martin Truex Jr. won the race off pit road.

The stage started off with Martin Truex Je. leading more and more laps. At lap 96 it was caution time as Erik Jones pins out. As the race restarted it was not long at all and Jimmie Johnson had tire problems and then he brings out the caution. We get a long green flag run this time and Kyle Busch is leading more lap at lap 119 Brad Keselowski comes down pit road to replace a bad tire. At lap 134 Kurt Busch hits the wall, but was able to make it to pit road and not bring out the caution. It was not long after that and Corey Lajoie smacks the wall bring out the caution. The leaders pit and this time Ryan Blaney won the race off pit road. A short green flag run occurs and Gray Gaulding has tire problems to bring out the caution. At lap 154 was more problems for Gray Gaulding, but he does not bring out the caution. Also Ryan Newman has major car problems and had to go behind the wall. Ryan Blaney continued to lead laps and won the second stage.

The caution brought down the leaders and Ryan Blaney winning the race off pit road. The final stage started off with Ryan Blaney leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. got hot and took the race lead with 88 laps left. With 74 laps left the caution comes out as A.J. Allmendinger and Paul Menard get together. The caution brought in the leaders and Ryan Blaney won the race off pit road again.

A short green flag run occurs and with 68 laps left Joey Logano hits Danica Patrick and full on takes her out of the race. Aric Almriola though, trying to slow down, pretty much goes full speed into the wrecking Joey Logano car sending his car up in the air briefly before finally stopping. This brought out the red flag and a lengthy time just to get Aric out of the car. Aric was alert, but when they finally got him out of the car he was put on stretcher and into the ambulance. He was then taken to a local hospital for observation.

“Something broke on my car,” said Joey Logano.

“I feel horrible,” said Danica Patrick. “Every time I’m doing something better something stupid happens.”

With 63 laps left the race restarted and Ryan Blaney was back leading more and more laps. Erik Jones with 51 laps left spins out to bring out the next caution. The leaders pit under this caution and Ryan Blaney won the race off pit road. We get a good green flag run this time and Ryan Blaney was baxck to leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. was getting hot. Martin took the race lead with 25 laps left and on the next lap the caution comes out for Corey Lajoie that smacks the wall. The leaders pit and Ryan Blaney wins the race off pit road. Erik Jones stayed out to take the race lead.

The race restart was not good for Ryan Blaney, but great for Martin Truex Jr. as he was able to get the race lead. With 9 laps Erik Jones spins out in the grass for the next caution. With 5 laps left the race restarted and Jimmie Johnson takes a wild ride as he gets in contact with Kurt Busch. With 2 laps left the race restarts and Martin Truex Jr. easily gets the race lead. Martin pulls away fast and winds up as the race winner.

Martin Truex Jr. stated that he felt he was fine if he was out in front after a restart.

Ryan Blaney stated that he was loose in the last restarts.

“Mediocer days,” said Kyle Busch.