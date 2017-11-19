The final race of the NASCAR season started today as Monster Energy Series drivers had 400 miles left to decide who wins the big title.

The race starts off with Martin Truex Jr. leading laps as we get an early caution for Joey Gase that smacks the wall hard. As the race continued Kyle Larson got hot and took the race lead at lap 13. Around lap 38 it was early pit stop time for Jimmie Johnson to replace a bad time. This though brought in a bunch of other cars down pit road for service. As the long green flag run continued Kyle Larson had a whopping 6 second lead over Brad Keselwoski who was in the lead to win the championship. The first stage ended with Kyle Larson easily winning the stage. The leaders pit and Kyle Larson wins the race off pit road.

The second stage had Kyle Larson leading more and more laps as Kevin Harvick got hot and took over second and was the new championship leader. The Kyle Busch started to get hot and at lap 113 took over second place and was in the championship lead. Ten laps later and it was green flag pit stop time where Kyle Larson kept the race lead after they were over and Kevin Harvick back in the championship lead. At lap 132 Kyle Busch was back to the championship lead. Ten more laps go by and Danica Patrick winds up with a blown tire and smacks the wall to bring out the caution. Kasey Kahne also picked up damage from this wreck.

When the race continued Kyle Larson was back to leading laps as Martin Truex Jr. took over second place and the championship lead. Kyle Larson wound up taking the second stage as well. The leaders pit and Martin Truex Jr. won the race off pit road.

The third stage started off with Martin Truex Jr. leading laps as Kyle Busch got hot and took over the race lead on lap 178. With 86 laps left David Starr blows a tire and makes it to pit road to not bring out the caution. With 69 laps left drivers came down pit road for service. Kyle Busch though stays out to attempt this race in one stop. With 52 laps left Kyle Busch finally pits putting Martin Truex Jr. into the race lead. Kyle Busch though was moving up like a rocket with this fresh tires and got up to third place before the caution came out with 40 laps left for Kurt Busch and his car. The caution brought in the leaders with Martin Truex Jr. winning the race off pit road.

The race continued with Martin Truex Jr. leading laps as Kyle Busch started to get hot and took over second place with 18 laps left. Kyle Busch then chased down Martin for the race lead. With Under 10 laps left Kyle Larson in third was also in the mix for the race win. Kyle Busch could only get real close to him and was not able to pass him as Martin took the race win and the championship.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Martin Truex Jr. on the big win.

“My car ran pretty good,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final start in the Monster Energy Series.

“Wish I could have brought home the win,” said Brad Keselowski.